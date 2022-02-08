Gradual increase of flights from and to Pafos airport expected in February

A gradual increase of flights from and to Pafos international airport is expected in February, according to the flight program and provided that the epidemiologic data will not affect the flying program of the airline companies.

According to Hermes, February’s first week closed with a total of 85 flights. During the week 14-20 February 112 flights are planned, while on 21-27 February, 114 flights are expected to take place.

Hermes says that, during February, there will be flights departing from Pafos airport to destinations in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Earlier, during January, 63,000 passengers travelled through Pafos airport, most of them were outbound to UK, Greece, Poland, Russia, Germany, Israel and Ukraine.

Also, in 2021, around 1.5 million passengers travelled through Pafos airport. According to Hermes, most of them travelled from and to the UK, Russia, Greece, Poland, Israel, Germany, Italy, Hungary, France, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

October 2021 was the best month for Pafos Airport, since 331,612 people travelled through it, recording a rise of 2.7%, comparing to the number of passengers travelled in October 2019 –a record year for tourism in Cyprus and the last one before the pandemic.