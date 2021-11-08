NewsLocalGradual drop of temperature as of the middle of this week

Gradual drop of temperature as of the middle of this week

Currently a warm aerial mass is affecting the area but as of Wednesday it will start withdrawing. As of the middle of this week there will be a gradual drop of temperature.

Analytically the weather:

On Monday afternoon and at night the weather will be mainly fine with developing increased cloud.

Tomorrow Tuesday the weather will be mainly fine. The temperature will rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland, 20 C in the mountains, and 28 C in all coastal areas.

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday the weather will be mainly fine with developing increased cloud. As of Wenesday there will be a gradual drop of temperature to be around the average seasonal.

 

By gavriella
Previous article76-year-old woman critical after road accident
Next articleTimelapse of colourful dance of hot air balloons over Turkey’s Cappadocia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros