Gradual drop of temperature as of the middle of this week

Currently a warm aerial mass is affecting the area but as of Wednesday it will start withdrawing. As of the middle of this week there will be a gradual drop of temperature.

Analytically the weather:

On Monday afternoon and at night the weather will be mainly fine with developing increased cloud.

Tomorrow Tuesday the weather will be mainly fine. The temperature will rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland, 20 C in the mountains, and 28 C in all coastal areas.

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday the weather will be mainly fine with developing increased cloud. As of Wenesday there will be a gradual drop of temperature to be around the average seasonal.