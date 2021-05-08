NewsLocalGPs who joined the vaccination programme ordered some 20,000 jabs in two...

GPs who joined the vaccination programme ordered some 20,000 jabs in two weeks

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a person, at a vaccination centre in Santiago, Chile, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

General Practitioners taking part in the island’s vaccination drive have ordered some 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses over the past couple of weeks, Health Insurance Organisation officer Olga Pitsillidou said on Saturday.

Talking to the CNA Pitsillidou also said that over 250 GPs have registered to take part in the vaccination drive and have ordered over 10,000 vaccine doses during the first week of their declared intention.

This past week, she added, some 9,550 doses have been ordered.

Specifically, 58 orders were placed on Wednesday for 3,440 vaccine doses, 36 orders for 1,960 doses on Thursday and orders for 4,150 doses on Friday.

Asked when the vaccine doses ordered are delivered, she replied that delivery takes place within two working days.

GPs are supplied with the AstraZeneca vaccine as it can be stored in normal refrigerated temperatures.

By Annie Charalambous
