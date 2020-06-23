Government’s five economic support schemes published

The government’s five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed for the period June 13 to June 30, 2020 have been published in the official gazette and posted online on www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy

The five schemes are budgeted at €150 m and will cover about 50,000 beneficiaries. They are:

The Labour Ministry said that an announcement will be follow on the special web page www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy for applications for the specific period.