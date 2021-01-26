Insider Economy Government’s financial support to businesses hit by pandemic to begin 1 February

Government’s financial support to businesses hit by pandemic to begin 1 February

Following the approval of the revised state budget the Finance Minister will begin as of Monday, 1 February the one-off payment to the companies that have been affected by the pandemic, aiming to cover their operating expenses and strengthen the liquidity of the market.

According to O Phileleftheros information, the first payments will be made to hoteliers and then will continue with retail trade businesses, shops in malls, and then other sectors will follow.

According to calculations of the Finance Ministry, support will be provided to 32,000 businesses, which due to the pandemic saw their work being reduced by at least 35 % compared to 2019.

