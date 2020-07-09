Government welcomes US decision to include Cyprus in IMET programme

The government of Cyprus welcomes the decision of the United States to include the Republic of Cyprus in the International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme.

Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said in a written announcement that “this is another action which contributes to further upgrading Cyprus’ relations with the United States, while it is also a token of the upgraded role of our country as a pillar of stability, security and cooperation.”

The Republic of Cyprus will continue to cooperate and upgrade its relations with all countries, in order to attain the goal of stability and security in the region, Koushos concluded.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that for the first time, the US will provide international military education and training funding to Cyprus, as part of the State Department’s efforts to enhance relationships with key regional partners to promote stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(CNA)