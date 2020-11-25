Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not yet reached the state coffers since people have not yet paid.

According to a reply by Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis to a relevant question, from March until 15 October 2020, 13,330 out-of-court fines have been issues for the amount of 1,997,875 euros. Out of these 6,603 fines have been paid, meaning that approximately half remain unpaid.

If the fines are not paid, then a case is prepared and it is taken to court.

Some people just forget to pay them but there are others who intend to contest them and want to be taken to court since they believe they were unjustly fined.

(philenews)