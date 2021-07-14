NewsLocalGovernment to immediately rent two firefighting aircraft

Government to immediately rent two firefighting aircraft

Following the recent huge fire in the district of Larnaca, the Government is trying to fill the gap that pre-existed since 2016 and the fire at Solia. For this reason the President sent officials to record any problems and proceed with suggestions.

To cover the immediate needs and so as not to go through the same nightmare again, the President ordered Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis to proceed with the renting of another two firefighting aircraft, while the target is to purchase two firefighting aircraft air tractor.

During a recent meeting on the issue, it was also decided that a new application will be made so that a base of firefighting aircraft be established in Cyprus within the framework of the European program rescEU.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice book 43 individuals and 6 shop owners in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 measures violations
Next articleEducational psychologists to support students and their families after fires

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros