Government to immediately rent two firefighting aircraft

Following the recent huge fire in the district of Larnaca, the Government is trying to fill the gap that pre-existed since 2016 and the fire at Solia. For this reason the President sent officials to record any problems and proceed with suggestions.

To cover the immediate needs and so as not to go through the same nightmare again, the President ordered Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis to proceed with the renting of another two firefighting aircraft, while the target is to purchase two firefighting aircraft air tractor.

During a recent meeting on the issue, it was also decided that a new application will be made so that a base of firefighting aircraft be established in Cyprus within the framework of the European program rescEU.