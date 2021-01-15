News Local Government to give two thousand Prizer COVID-19 vaccines to Turkish Cypriots

Government to give two thousand Prizer COVID-19 vaccines to Turkish Cypriots

Two thousand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, from those that have been allocated to the Republic of Cyprus by the EU, will be handed over to Turkish Cypriots during the next days.

According to CNA sources, the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot co-chairs of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health will discuss on Friday morning about the delivery of the vaccines, since technical preparations have been completed and the relevant protocols for health safety and the storage of vaccines required by the EU and the pharmaceutical company are implemented.

The same sources noted that a Pfizer official visited Cyprus recently and went to the occupied areas, while the staff that will carry out the vaccinations to the Turkish Cypriots has been trained though the Technical Committee.

Following the same process, vaccines will continue to be delivered to the Turkish Cypriots via the Technical Committee. The Health Ministry of the Republic will issue a press release in the Turkish language as well, the latest by the beginning of next week, as regards the application process for the registration to Covid-19 vaccinations for the Turkish Cypriots, citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, who are entitled to take the vaccine.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articlePeople in difficult financial situations due to COVID-19
Next articleMan wanted for drug possession (PHOTO)

Top Stories

World

Spain’s COVID-19 incidence climbs above 500 cases per 100,000 people

gavriella -
Increased activity at hospitals and health centres near Madrid was seen on Friday (January 15) as Spain's coronavirus incidence as measured over the past...
Read more
Local

Citizens chase burglar and send him to hospital

gavriella -
A 29-year-old man suspected of burglary in the commercial center of Paphos is currently being treated guarded at the Paphos General Hospital after civilians...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: new budget rejection to push Cyprus to default

gavriella -
A new rejection of the 2021 state budget could lead Cyprus to default on its payments, Minister of Finance Costantinos Petrides warned on Friday,...
Read more
Local

CMP results for missing persons in 2020 “very disappointing”

gavriella -
The results from the program of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in 2020 are very disappointing, mainly due to problems caused by the...
Read more
Local

Unidentified man found dead in a vehicle

gavriella -
Civilians found a man dead in a vehicle in the area of Aglandjia, Nicosia. According to information from the Police, so far the man’s identity...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Citizens chase burglar and send him to hospital

gavriella -
A 29-year-old man suspected of burglary in the commercial center of Paphos is currently being treated guarded at the Paphos General Hospital after civilians...
Read more
Local

CMP results for missing persons in 2020 “very disappointing”

gavriella -
The results from the program of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in 2020 are very disappointing, mainly due to problems caused by the...
Read more
Local

Unidentified man found dead in a vehicle

gavriella -
Civilians found a man dead in a vehicle in the area of Aglandjia, Nicosia. According to information from the Police, so far the man’s identity...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for drug possession (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Vasilis Pandouris from Trachoni, Limassol, regarding the offense of possession of drugs with the intent...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros