Government to establish a Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare and Solidarity

The government is moving ahead to establish a Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare and Solidarity and the relevant legislation is already ready.

Following the decision of the Council of Ministers last August to reorganize the Social Welfare Services and following the tragic case of 15-year-old Stylianos, who committed suicide due to lack of timely action by social workers, Minister Zeta Emilianidou decided that it would be best to place the Welfare Services under a Deputy Ministry. In this way all relevant cases will be better be handled and special attention will be given to families needed it.

So far, 25 additional officers have been hired so that the Social Services will be able to perform their increased duties since admittedly their work has increased.

(philenews)