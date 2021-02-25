Government to employ unemployed to monitor COVID-19 measures

The forthcoming relaxation of restrictions and the reactivation of several branches is increasing the needs to supervise the measures implemented by the government. This will be done with the assistance of 260 unemployed persons who the government will pay for their services.

As announced yesterday, the government will proceed with the purchase of services by registered unemployed persons aiming to reinforce the services of the state which are monitoring the measures to contain the pandemic.

Interested persons must submit an electronic application found on the website meci.gov.cy by Tuesday 2 March at 23:59. The salary will be 1,000 euros per month for 40 hours of work per week. The persons chosen will have to pay social insurance as self-employed.

The minimum criteria is that they are registered unemployed, have a degree from a recognized school, speak good Greek, have no criminal record and for men, to have completed their military service.

(philenews)