Government Spokeswoman on the President’s meeting with the President of OSCE PA

The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, received today, at the Presidential Palace, the President of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Ms Margareta Cederfelt, and a delegation of the Organisation.

During the meeting, President Anastasiades stressed that the Government’s aim is to decisively tackle corruption and to promote transparency and accountability, consolidating the rule of law in our country.

President Anastasiades briefed Ms Cederfelt on the policies implemented by the Republic of Cyprus to tackle corruption, underlining that the Government is strengthening its zero tolerance policy by taking measures, formulating legislation to prevent and combat the phenomenon and developing a National Anti-Corruption Strategy, in the context of implementing a coherent, comprehensive response plan.

Through the adoption of laws and reforms put forward in the House of Representatives, such as the establishment of the Independent Anti-Corruption Authority, the legislative framework for fighting corruption has begun to be strengthened, the President said.

The President of the Republic also briefed Ms Cederfelt on the Turkish provocations, as well as on the initiatives being taken to resume meaningful negotiations for the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

In addition, they exchanged views on the situation as it is developing after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions on the global economy.

During the meeting, there was also a reference to the instrumentalisation of the migration issue by Turkey, and the President of the Republic highlighted the magnitude of the problem that Cyprus faces, noting that the Republic of Cyprus complies with all its obligations as a member of the OSCE.

President Anastasiades also praised the contribution of the OSCE in ensuring conditions of lasting peace and cooperation development among its member states.

Lastly, the President of the Republic congratulated OSCE PA Vice-President and Special Representative on Fighting Corruption, AKEL MP Irene Charalambidou, for her initiative to organise in Cyprus an OSCE PA International Conference on fighting corruption.

