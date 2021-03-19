News Local Government spokesman to be vaccinate with AstraZeneca vaccine today

According to a relevant announcement, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos will today be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In his statement, the Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, Mr Victoras Papadopoulos, said that the European Medicines Agency decided that there is no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the thromboembolic incidents reported by EU countries and that the vaccine is considered safe and effective.

The government is appealing to the citizens to trust the international organization and continue to be vaccinated with the said vaccine since the vaccination is the only weapon against the pandemic.

By gavriella
