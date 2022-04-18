Government spokesman on resignation of Andreas Mavroyiannis

The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, in his reply to the Greek Cypriot interlocutor Mr Andreas Mavroyiannis’ resignation letter expressed his sincere thanks for the excellent, honest and sincere cooperation that Mr Mavroyiannis showed during their cooperation.

Furthermore, the President of the Republic referred to his long-standing cooperation with Mr Mavroyiannis, pointing out that their common goal was to reunite our country, on the basis of the UN Resolutions and decisions and the values of the European Union, for a functional state, free from anachronistic guarantees, which would guarantee human rights and address the concerns of both communities.

In his letter, the President referred to the fact that together they experienced hopes raised by progress, as well as frustrations caused by the frequent withdrawals of the Turkish Cypriot side.

The President also conveyed his appreciation for Mr Mavroyiannis’ contribution in forming the proposals of the Greek Cypriot side during the negotiations and especially at the time of the crucial meeting in Crans Montana in 2017.

The President also noted the point made by Mr Mavroyiannis as regards the failure to have a successful outcome, which was due to the lack of political will and the intransigence of the Turkish side and not due to any mistakes or omissions by the Greek Cypriots, even more by Mr Mavroyiannis.

The President of the Republic appoints Mr Menelaos Menelaou, a member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the Greek Cypriot interlocutor, as of 15 May 2022.

Mr Menelaou has served as a member of the Cyprus negotiating team, both during the presidencies of the late President Tassos Papadopoulos and the late President Demetris Christofias.

(PIO)