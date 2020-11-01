Government set to impose more Covid restrictions on Wednesday

Authorities are set to announce additional measures to curb the covid-19 surge, as numbers of new cases remain steadily in triple digits over the past week.

Health minister Constantinos Ioannou is scheduled to meet the scientific advisory committee tomorrow to evaluate the situation and will then convey thoughts, suggestions and proposals to the Cabinet on Wednesday for final decisions.

More restrictions are expected to be made public following the ministerial meeting.

The epidemiological committee concede that there is a need for stricter action, as measures enforced on October 22nd, do not seem to have been effective.

Committee member Constantinos Tsioutis, professor of pathology at the European University told CNA that the surge of cases, particularly in Limassol and Paphos, are an indication of widespread infection in the population.

It is different, he added, from previous minor peaks in various areas that were easier to control through targeted action.