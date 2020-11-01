News Local Government set to impose more Covid restrictions on Wednesday

Government set to impose more Covid restrictions on Wednesday

 

Authorities are set to announce additional measures to curb the covid-19 surge, as numbers of new cases remain steadily in triple digits over the past week.

Health minister Constantinos Ioannou is scheduled to meet the scientific advisory committee tomorrow to evaluate the situation and will then convey thoughts, suggestions and proposals to the Cabinet on Wednesday for final decisions.

More restrictions are expected to be made public following the ministerial meeting.

The epidemiological committee concede that there is a need for stricter action, as measures enforced on October 22nd, do not seem to have been effective.

Committee member Constantinos Tsioutis, professor of pathology at the European University told CNA that the surge of cases, particularly in Limassol and Paphos, are an indication of widespread infection in the population.

It is different, he added, from previous minor peaks in various areas that were easier to control through targeted action.

Tsioutis said that measures were needed either at national level or where the bulk of the problem is centered.

He remarked that today’s situation indicates lack of adherence to individual protection measures and limiting contacts.

A general lockdown will only be enforced if hospital cases, deaths and vulnerable group infections rise dramatically.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Government set to impose more Covid restrictions on Wednesday

