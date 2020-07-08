News Local Government says continuing demarches on crossing points

Government says continuing demarches on crossing points

 

 

Demarches continue on the part of the government of Cyprus, both with the United Nations and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in relation to the crossing points, but there are no developments at the moment, Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday.

He was replying to a question at the Presidential Palace. “The government continues with its demarches with the United Nations as well as with the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Akinci” Sentonas said, adding that “until now there were no developments on this matter.”

The Deputy Government Spokesman said that the government acknowledges the inconvenience caused by this situation and will continue with its efforts, hoping that there a response the soonest possible.

The Republic of Cyprus put last month into effect a decision to reopen the crossing points – the operation of which was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic – except the one at Ledra street, for Cypriot citizens and all those who legally reside in the Republic.

Those passing through are required to present a certificate saying that they are Covid-19 negative, that is no older than 72 hours prior to their crossing.

 

G/Cs stage protest at Kokkina after T/C regime blocks passage to Pyrgos residents (photos)

Subsequently, the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime announced it would open five checkpoints, including Ledra Street, to Greek Cypriots and permanent residents of the Republic who wish to cross. However, the regime announced new rules for entrance from the checkpoints, illegal airports and ports.

Turkish Cypriots working, living or studying in the Republic, as well as Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north need to show a negative coronavirus certificate no more than 72 hours old but they need to retest every 15 days.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci told President Nicos Anastasiades that uninterrupted passage through the Limnitis-Kato Pyrgos crossing point would be restored.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
