Government requests almost 3 million for additional Covid testing and contact tracing

The Health ministry is seeking 2.9 million euro in additional funds to cover Covid-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing, urgently needed as virus infections have been on the rise over the past few weeks.

The request is on tomorrow’s agenda of the parliamentary finance committee.

They include 2.69 million needed by the health ministry to purchase services, namely nursing or public health staff, such as physiotherapists and specialists handling thermal cameras at the Larnaca and Paphos international airports.

Other funds include services by students for coordination of public health clinics.

The largest chuck of additional money is 1.4 million to conduct covid-19 testing and 700 thousand for contact tracing by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Cyprus has conducted a total of 369 thousand 461 tests, which is 42.180.7 per 100 thousand of population.

The government is also seeking 13 thousand euro for services by the Limassol Bishopric to bury unsought bodies at state hospitals across the island.