Government psychiatrist says former Bishop of Kiti capable at attending trial

The case of former Bishop of Kiti Chrysostomos continued today before the Larnaca Assizes Court. The high-ranking clergyman is accused of rape. The offense reportedly occurred between 1 and 30 April at the former Bishop’s place of work at the time, that is the bishopric in Larnaca.

The lawyer of the accused the former Bishop is in no position to attend the judicial procedure because he is suffering from progressive dementia.

However, according to information, a government psychiatrist who was appointed by the Psychiatric Health Services testifying today, saying that the clergyman is in a position to attend trial.

The defense rejected the testimony, claiming that the scientist did not have the necessary knowledge and the court set 15 July as the date for the closing arguments of the two side and then will announce the date for its final verdict.

Read More:Former Bishop of Kiti cited progressive dementia