Government, private sector to consider incentives encouraging young people to get a jab

The government on Monday will exchange views with representatives of universities and private sector organised groups on incentives youth in Cyprus can be offered to encourage them to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In particular, Citizen’s Commissioner Panagiotis Sentonas will meet with – among others – representatives of all universities, the employers’ organizations OEB and KEVE, semi-governmental  CyTA and EAC and the Cyprus Youth Organization.

The goal is for the state to join forces with the private sector to coordinate efforts in developing a strategy encouraging young people aged 18-20 to be vaccinated.

The Minister of Health has already thanked private companies and semi-governmental organizations that – withing the framework of corporate social responsibility – they are willing to provide such incentives.

The incentives to come under the microscope are similar to those already on offer in other European countries. For example, Greece recently announced a “150 euro freedom card” to be provided to young people aged between 18 and 25 who have been vaccinated.

The card can be redeemed for shopping and receiving services from companies active in the fields of tourism, culture and transport.

 

By Annie Charalambous
