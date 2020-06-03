News Local Government pledges €20,000 in emergency funding for Fairytale Museum

Government pledges €20,000 in emergency funding for Fairytale Museum

The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to back the Fairytale Museum in Nicosia which has been financially hit by the Coronavirus lockdown to the point of facing imminent closure through an emergency grant of €20,000 to cover part of its operating expenses.

The museum’s dire situation became known on Monday when its Director Vicky Balomenou took to social media to tell its followers that following the financial blow from measures to stem the spread of Coronavirus the operation was no longer sustainable unless someone urgently stepped in with financial backing.

Messages of support flooded in from the public and the news has been covered extensively by local media, while an online petition had also been launched calling on competent authorities to step in.

In today’s press release announcing the emergency grant, the Education Ministry said that “at the recommendation of the Education Minister, the Council of Ministers, taking into account the adverse consequences of the pandemic, has decided to support the Fairytale Museum by an emergency grant to cover part of its operating expenses. The Education Minister has been authorised by Cabinet to pay to the museum the amount of €20,000 to that end.”

Read more: Flurry of support after Fairytale Museum says closure imminent

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleSix more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

Top Stories

Local

Government pledges €20,000 in emergency funding for Fairytale Museum

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to back the Fairytale Museum in Nicosia which has been financially hit by the Coronavirus lockdown to the point...
Read more
Local

Six more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2928 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 958. Commenting on Twitter,...
Read more
World

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right – chief epidemiologist

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Sweden's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the...
Read more
Local

10 person ceiling on gatherings to be lifted in three stages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The 10 person maximum for gatherings remains in force, but will be relaxed on June 24 and again on July 7, and lifted altogether...
Read more
Local

TUI Germany said Greece, Cyprus among its chief travel destinations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greece and Cyprus will be among the chief travel destinations for Germany's TUI travel group which launches its programme for 2020 on June 17. Speaking...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Six more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2928 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 958. Commenting on Twitter,...
Read more
Local

10 person ceiling on gatherings to be lifted in three stages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The 10 person maximum for gatherings remains in force, but will be relaxed on June 24 and again on July 7, and lifted altogether...
Read more
Local

TUI Germany said Greece, Cyprus among its chief travel destinations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greece and Cyprus will be among the chief travel destinations for Germany's TUI travel group which launches its programme for 2020 on June 17. Speaking...
Read more
Local

Another 10,000 free Covid-19 tests as economy reopens

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government will cover an additional 10,000 tests for employees of businesses that  returned to work on June 1 as part of phase two...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros