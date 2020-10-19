News Local Government hopes Tatar to proceed with five-member meeting

Government hopes Tatar to proceed with five-member meeting

Cyprus Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, expressed hope that the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, will respond to a call by the UN Secretary General for an informal five-party meeting on the Cyprus issue, adding that “we hope that there will be a productive dialogue that will lead to a just, functional and viable solution to the Cyprus problem.”

In statements to CNA and invited to say if the government is worried that, according to his expressed positions, Tatar adopts a different approach as regards the Cyprus settlement than the one provided by the UN Security Council resolutions, Koushos said that “we have already defined our positions and our orientation about the negotiations and the settlement of the Cyprus problem” adding that “we will have to wait and see Tatar’s position as it will be outlined during the informal five-party meeting.

Read More: Cyprus President congratulates newly-elected TC leader Ersin Tatar
(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus and USA reaffirm their commitment for cooperation on defense
Next articlePost-mortem of newborn found dead difficult

Top Stories

Local

Weather expected to be cloudy with local rains this week

gavriella -
The weather this week is expected to be cloudy with local rains, mainly in the afternoons. Tomorrow Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy and...
Read more
Local

1420 only for emergencies regarding COVID-19

gavriella -
Due to the increased number of telephone calls to the telephone center 1420 of the Ambulance Service, it is pointed out that the center...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades-Tatar to meet in UN premises

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, will meet in the UN premises in Nicosia. Government Spokesman,...
Read more
Local

Four people sentenced to imprisonment for abduction

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court today sentenced four people aged 42, 22, 24, and 19 to imprisonment for abducting a 27-year old last August in...
Read more
Local

Post-mortem of newborn found dead difficult

gavriella -
The post-mortem of the newly-born baby found dead at a waste management unit in Pentakomo, Limassol is difficult due to the pressure the baby...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Weather expected to be cloudy with local rains this week

gavriella -
The weather this week is expected to be cloudy with local rains, mainly in the afternoons. Tomorrow Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy and...
Read more
Local

1420 only for emergencies regarding COVID-19

gavriella -
Due to the increased number of telephone calls to the telephone center 1420 of the Ambulance Service, it is pointed out that the center...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades-Tatar to meet in UN premises

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, will meet in the UN premises in Nicosia. Government Spokesman,...
Read more
Local

Four people sentenced to imprisonment for abduction

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court today sentenced four people aged 42, 22, 24, and 19 to imprisonment for abducting a 27-year old last August in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros