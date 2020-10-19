Government hopes Tatar to proceed with five-member meeting

Cyprus Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, expressed hope that the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, will respond to a call by the UN Secretary General for an informal five-party meeting on the Cyprus issue, adding that “we hope that there will be a productive dialogue that will lead to a just, functional and viable solution to the Cyprus problem.”

In statements to CNA and invited to say if the government is worried that, according to his expressed positions, Tatar adopts a different approach as regards the Cyprus settlement than the one provided by the UN Security Council resolutions, Koushos said that “we have already defined our positions and our orientation about the negotiations and the settlement of the Cyprus problem” adding that “we will have to wait and see Tatar’s position as it will be outlined during the informal five-party meeting.

(CNA)