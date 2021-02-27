Government guided by science on covid, not politics, Presidency says

The government is always guided by scientific evidence on covid policies, not political expediences, said Director of President Anastasiades’ press office Victoras Papadopoulos, in response to strong criticism of AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou.

Papadopoulos noted that further covid relaxations announced on Thursday took full account of scientists’ proposals on a slow and gradual de-escalation of measures, in accordance to the epidemiological conditions of the past week which indicated a rise in positivity rates.

He further pointed out that Cyprus tops the EU in diagnostic tests, which allowed it, along with the measures taken over the past year, to rank globally, amongst the first five on pandemic management.

‘This was achieved’, Papadopoulos added, due to the ‘close cooperation’ with epidemiologists and listening to their informed views.