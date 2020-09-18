News Local Government finds itself in hot water after rejecting budget for contract soldiers

Government finds itself in hot water after rejecting budget for contract soldiers

The government finds itself in hot water today, after rejecting the additional budget for the recruiting of contract soldiers to replace 2020’s conscripts who’ve secured places in British Universities.

Parliament’s Plenary Session rejected the budget, with 16 votes in favour (DISY MPs) and 32 against.

This leaves the government’s decision to grant early dismissal to conscripts who had secured a position in British universities in order to help them benefit from this year’s tuition fees on account of their impending change due to Brexit, hanging.

The bill was submitted to Parliament as urgent and was preceded by an informal meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Financial and Budgetary Affairs.

According to the decision, the Council of Ministers approved an additional budget of €667,000 on September 9th, to cover the expenditure related to the recruitment of 200 contract soldiers.

However, after much debate, both in front and behind cameras, the Plenary Session did not approve a burden on taxpayers so that British university students could benefit from lower tuition fees and subsequently create inequality and unrest within the National Guards ranks.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePolice ask for help to find missing 45-year-old man (photo)
Next articleMitsotakis and Tsiodras sound alarm over rise in coronavirus cases, especially in Attica

Top Stories

World

Attica in ‘orange alert’ state – new emergency covid measures announced

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias has announced emergency measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Attica. A daily...
Read more
Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be avoided, Dr. Pana says

Maria Bitar -
There will be positive COVID-19 cases at schools, but we must aim at avoiding an outbreak through contamination points, said Zoe-Dorothea Pana, a Lecturer...
Read more
World

Mitsotakis and Tsiodras sound alarm over rise in coronavirus cases, especially in Attica

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the health ministry's representative for the novel coronavirus pandemic, epidemiology expert Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, sounded the alarm over the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be avoided, Dr. Pana says

Maria Bitar -
There will be positive COVID-19 cases at schools, but we must aim at avoiding an outbreak through contamination points, said Zoe-Dorothea Pana, a Lecturer...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to find missing 45-year-old man (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police on Friday said that Charis Dimou, 45, has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since last Friday, September 11. Dimou is...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros