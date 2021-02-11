Insider Economy Government employment in January up by 0.8% in Cyprus due to temporary...

Government employment in January up by 0.8% in Cyprus due to temporary hiring

The total government employment in January 2021 increased by 440 persons or 0.8% year on year due to the hiring of  temporary employees, data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) show.

According to Cystat, permanent staff decreased by 976 persons (-3.5%), from 27,810 to 26,834 persons, whereas casual staff increased by 1,553 persons (9.6%) reaching 17,695 persons compared to 16,142 persons in January 2020.

Compared to January 2020 an increase is observed in Education staff (4.7%) and in Civil Service staff (0.2%), while staff in Security Forces declined by 0.9%. The number of permanent employees declined in all three categories with the highest reduction observed in Civil Service staff (-3.9%). On the contrary, in all three categories of casual staff there is an increase and the highest is observed in Education staff (23.6%).

According, to Cystat, compared to December 2020, an increase is observed in Education staff (1.0%) while a decrease is observed in Civil Service staff (-0.2%) and in Security Forces staff (-0.1%). In all three categories of permanent staff there is a decrease and the highest is observed in Civil Service staff (-0.3%). In casual staff an increase is observed in Education staff (2.8%) whereas a decrease is observed in Security Forces staff (-0.1%).

(CNA)

