Government does not rule out new measures to address COVID-19 pandemic

Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, did not rule out the possibility of Cyprus taking new measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the aim of the government is to ensure that the Health System will be able to provide effective treatment to all citizens.

Koushos noted that the number of COVID-19 new cases was the same as the number of cases during the last seven months, and called on the citizens to show self-discipline, self-restraint and respect to the whole society.

The Spokesman said that the government pays great attention to the advice given by the epidemiologists, adding that decisions are surely taken at the political level. He went on to say that there is a variety of criteria which are taken into consideration and are being evaluated.

Koushos said that the main pillar is that of the people`s health and safety, without however ignoring the education, the economy, and social life to the extent that this may continue to move on.

He recalled that some special measures have already been taken for Limassol and Paphos districts where the problem was bigger than in other areas.

The epidemiological outlook is not good so we have to address that, he noted, adding that the government cannot allow the Health System not to be effective in case that the number of COVID-19 cases increases.

I cannot imagine that we will not have an available ventilator in case a citizen needs one, or not having enough hospital beds, he added.

In order to address all these things, we will have to take measures to reduce the number of cases, he noted, adding that “we will listen with great attention to the advice of epidemiologists and we will take decisions accordingly.”

The Spokesman recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic was the main issue discussed during the European Council teleconference that took place on Thursday, noting that the EU leaders agreed that the EU member states will exchange information about good practices for addressing the pandemic.

At the same time, he noted, they agreed on a fair allocation of the vaccines when they will be available.

