News Local Government decision on Photovoltaics Park under microscope

Government decision on Photovoltaics Park under microscope

The House Watchdog Committee will today investigate one of the biggest photovoltaic projects scheduled in Cyprus. During the meeting the special report of the Audit Office will be examined about the lease of state land to a company for the establishment of a photovoltaic park.

Specifically, the company requested the establishment of 11 photovoltaic parks and the Environmental Authority decide to approve seven of them in the area of Avdellero.

The Audit office carried out an investigation following a request by deputy Annita Demetriou on whether the strong reactions of the nearby communities had been taken into consideration and whether the state land had been properly managed.

The Audit Office reported no transparency, equal treatment and avoidance of discriminations regarding lease of state land, pointed out that the usual process for the submission of the relevant applications had not been respected, noted insufficient justification of the Ministerial Council’s decision to lease the land and also highlighted the fact that five parks are very near the European Natural 2000 Network.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

