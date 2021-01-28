Government decision on Photovoltaics Park under microscope

The House Watchdog Committee will today investigate one of the biggest photovoltaic projects scheduled in Cyprus. During the meeting the special report of the Audit Office will be examined about the lease of state land to a company for the establishment of a photovoltaic park.

Specifically, the company requested the establishment of 11 photovoltaic parks and the Environmental Authority decide to approve seven of them in the area of Avdellero.

The Audit office carried out an investigation following a request by deputy Annita Demetriou on whether the strong reactions of the nearby communities had been taken into consideration and whether the state land had been properly managed.

The Audit Office reported no transparency, equal treatment and avoidance of discriminations regarding lease of state land, pointed out that the usual process for the submission of the relevant applications had not been respected, noted insufficient justification of the Ministerial Council’s decision to lease the land and also highlighted the fact that five parks are very near the European Natural 2000 Network.

