News Local Government condemns vandalism at Limassol mosque

Government condemns vandalism at Limassol mosque

 

The government condemns in the strongest manner the vandalism at the Köprülü Mosque in Limassol, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said on Monday.

“Such actions that are directed against places of worship are unacceptable regardless of where they come from,” he said.

The President of the Republic Mr. Nicos Anastasiades immediately gave explicit instructions for the in-depth investigation of the case and for the prosecution of the guilty parties, the spokesman added.

Cyprus religious leaders condemn vandalism at Limassol mosque

Earlier on Monday, the religious leaders of the five main faith communities of Cyprus, Greek Orthodox, Muslim, Armenian Orthodox, Maronite and Latin Catholic, who form the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process under the Auspices of the Embassy of Sweden, issued a joint statement to condemn the vandalism.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
