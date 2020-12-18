News Local Government asks to be informed about quantity of COVID-19 vaccines that Turkish...

Government asks to be informed about quantity of COVID-19 vaccines that Turkish Cypriots will need

The Republic of Cyprus has asked to be informed by the Turkish Cypriot side, through the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, about the number of COVID-19 vaccines that will be needed for the vaccination of Turkish Cypriots in the Turkish occupied areas of the Republic.

Greek Cypriot co-chair of the Committee, Leonidas Phylactou, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that he is in contact with the Cypriot Health Ministry on the issue regarding the vaccination of Turkish Cypriots. “They have asked me to get information about the number of people who will be vaccinated in the occupied areas. I asked for this information on Thursday during a telephone conversation I had with the Turkish Cypriot co-chair of the Committee and I am waiting for their reply,” he added.

Phylactou also said that he expects that the Health Ministry will soon ask him to be informed by the Turkish Cypriot side about other issues, mostly of practical nature, with regard to the administration of the vaccines to the Turkish Cypriots.

The Health Ministry said in a press release it issued in July that Cyprus had conveyed to the European Commission its request for 1.2 million vaccines, noting that this quantity concerned Turkish Cypriots as well.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

(CNA)

By gavriella
