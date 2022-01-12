Government appeals to substitute teachers

In a written statement, George Skalias, special adviser of the President of the Republic on issues of Education assured everyone, students, parents, and trade unions that the Education Ministry and the Educational Service Committee are trying very hard day and night to solve any problems regarding finding substitute teachers.

At the same time, however, he begged trade unions to contribute to the effort, appealing to teachers who are asked to replace someone, to accept, particularly now under these difficult for the country conditions.