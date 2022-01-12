NewsLocalGovernment appeals to substitute teachers

Government appeals to substitute teachers

Teacher
Teacher

In a written statement, George Skalias, special adviser of the President of the Republic on issues of Education assured everyone, students, parents, and trade unions that the Education Ministry and the Educational Service Committee are trying very hard day and night to solve any problems regarding finding substitute teachers.

At the same time, however, he begged trade unions to contribute to the effort, appealing to teachers who are asked to replace someone, to accept, particularly now under these difficult for the country conditions.

By gavriella
Previous articleScientist says January to be “lethal”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros