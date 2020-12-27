News Local Government admonishes vandalism of scientific expert's car

Government admonishes vandalism of scientific expert’s car

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos rebuked the vandalism of the car of member of the government’s expert committee on Coronavirus Dr Leontios Kostrikis on Sunday.

According to philenews, Kostikis’ car was spray-painted with messages that he saw on Sunday morning and notified the police.

“We condemn the malicious actions against Professor Leontios Kostrikis, a notable scientist who offers his invaluable services to our country together with his colleagues on a non-profit basis,” Koushos wrote on Twitter.

The police confirmed the incident and said they have launched an investigation to locate the perpetrators.

Permanent Secretary at the Health Ministry Christina Yiannaki called the incident ‘unacceptable’.

“This is a man who is present through the advisory team, he helps the Minister, the Ministry with his advice. I find this unacceptable,” she said.

Dr Leontios Kostrikis together with Dr Marios Loizou gave televised press conferences on the coronavirus on behalf of the expert committee from the start of the outbreak until the summer.

Earlier this year Kostrikis had reported receiving threatening phone calls.

By Josephine Koumettou
