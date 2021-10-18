Goût de/Good France at Kantina this week

Kantina is celebrating French Gastronomy together with the French Embassy in Cyprus with the 6th edition of the international event Goût de/Good France.

Central Loire Valley is the main theme this year and Kantina team made a very special selection of artisan cheeses and wines, Discounts on French cheeses and other French products will be available and Kantina team will advise you on pairing suggestions and ideas on how to best enjoy these goodies.



Stay tuned! More details on the products and pairing suggestions will be shared on Kantina media

***

Kantina is a speciality food store in Nicosia, importing fine foods, artisan cheese, charcuterie, wines and spirits. Paying special attention to provenance, sustainability, traditional and natural production methods.

When October 21 – October 23

Where Kantina, Sophouli 48, 1096 Nicosia

Tel 22680040

Location

Facebook