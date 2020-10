All of the leadership team of Golden Dawn, which has been ruled a criminal organisation, will go straight to jail as their sentences will not be suspended pending appeal, according to the decision announced by the Athens Appeals Court conducting the Golden Dawn trial on Thursday.

The court has suspended the sentences of only 12 of those found guilty, among them former MPs Michail Arvanitis, Eleni Zaroulia, Chrysovalantis Alexopoulos, Stathis Boukouras and Dimitris Koukoutsis.

(amna.gr)