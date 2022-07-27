SALAMIS: 63 years of professionalism, consistency and reliability

Salamis continues to forge its own history, providing high quality services, with professionalism, reliability, responsibility and consistency. It has successfully reached 63 years of active involvement in the business and economic chapters of the country.

It was launched in 1959 by an ambitious young entrepreneur, Vassos G. Chatzitheodosiou. At just 23, he founded a a pioneering company for its time, in Famagusta.

Today it has grown into an organisation with offices in Cyprus and Piraeus, providing a comprehensive range of services, adapted to specialised market needs.

They include inbound and outbound tourism, shipping and transportation, freight management, sea, air, road, shipping agencies, customs clearance and oil and gas logistics services.

Full story: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/salamis/