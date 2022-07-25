Golden CompaniesLORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD - Pioneering, innovation and insight

LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD – Pioneering, innovation and insight

Lordos
Lordos

Lordos Plastics Ltd was established in 1960 by Photios Lordos.

Following the 1974 Turkish invasion and occupation, the company was forced to relocate in Limassol and start from scratch in rented space at the Ypsonas industrial area.

Until 2000 the company was private and in 2002 turned public with its shares listed for trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange under Lordos United Public Ltd.

The main activities of the company are, primarily, the production and marketing of industrial, agricultural, and construction materials as well as household plastic items.

The company also invests in real estate both in Cyprus and abroad.

Full story: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/lordos/

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleYellow alert for extremely hot weather till 6pm on Monday
Next articleSunny all day on Monday, temperature to rise to 40 C inland

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros