LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD – Pioneering, innovation and insight

Lordos Plastics Ltd was established in 1960 by Photios Lordos.

Following the 1974 Turkish invasion and occupation, the company was forced to relocate in Limassol and start from scratch in rented space at the Ypsonas industrial area.

Until 2000 the company was private and in 2002 turned public with its shares listed for trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange under Lordos United Public Ltd.

The main activities of the company are, primarily, the production and marketing of industrial, agricultural, and construction materials as well as household plastic items.

The company also invests in real estate both in Cyprus and abroad.

