Cyprus’ sailing star Pavlos Kontides on Saturday won the gold medal in the LCA 7 Laser Men race in Hyères, France. It was one of the tightest Medal Races.

An updated ranking system shows the 32-year-old Limassolian sailor remaining number one in the world for Laser type boats.

Kontides was recently named Athlete of the Year 2021 by the Cyprus Sports Writers Association for the 7th time in the last nine years.

He had climbed to the top on November 1, 2021, a position he holds to this day.