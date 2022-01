The Global Woman Club Cyprus is a group a female entrepreneurs and women who love to support each other and look out for each other. They meet every third Saturday of the month to network and exchange ideas, inspiration and positivity. Join the tribe and enjoy a delicious brunch and a good time with the like-minded people.

When Saturday, January 22 from 10 am till 1 pm

Where Sailor’s Rest Lounge Bar Restaurant

Location

Duration 3 hours

Event by Global Woman Club Cyprus

Tickets · €20-€40

Info