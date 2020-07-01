News World Global tourism stands to lose up to $3.3 trillion from COVID-19: U.N....

Global tourism stands to lose up to $3.3 trillion from COVID-19: U.N. study

Flights diverted from Beirut to Larnaca because of bad weather

 

Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the United States standing to lose the most, according to a U.N. study published on Wednesday.

The ‘COVID-19 and Tourism’ report released by The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is based on three scenarios for the industry, with lockdown measures lasting 4 months, 8 months and 12 months.

In those scenarios, revenues would fall $1.17 trillion, $2.22 trillion and $3.3 trillion respectively or between 1.5-4.2 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The report did not say which scenario was most likely, although an UNCTAD official said the middle scenario “could be a realistic one”.

“International tourism has been almost totally suspended, and domestic tourism curtailed by lockdown conditions imposed in many countries,” the report said.

“Although some destinations have started slowly to open up, many are afraid of international travel or cannot afford it due to the economic crisis.”

The United States incurs the highest losses in all three scenarios, with a $187 billion drop in the one lasting just four months, followed by China with $105 billion. Thailand and France also stand to lose approximately $47 billion each.

Small island states such as Jamaica stand to suffer big losses in proportion to their economies, facing an 11 percent fall in GDP or $1.68 billion.

The U.S. loss in the “pessimistic” scenario is $538 billion, or three percent of GDP.

The UNCTAD report covers 65 individual countries and regions. It calls for governments to boost social protection for affected workers in badly-hit nations.

Some of the estimates are comparable to those in a previous U.N. report by its World Tourism Organization in May, which found that tourism numbers could fall by 60-80 percent compared with 66 percent in UNCTAD’s intermediate scenario.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleUK will ‘likely be included’ among countries for travel to Cyprus in August
Next articleCyprus seeks bilateral agreement with Britain on tuition fees

Top Stories

Economy

Spike in Cyprus’ debt due to Covid-19 transitory, Moody’s says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Moody's anticipates the spike in Cyprus public debt will be transitory and will return to a sustained downward path after the coronavirus crisis wanes,...
Read more
World

Turkey asks EU to correct ‘mistake’ of travel list exclusion

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Union's decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel...
Read more
World

Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, which kept its...
Read more
Local

Cyprus seeks bilateral agreement with Britain on tuition fees

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus is aiming at concluding a bilateral agreement with Britain to allow future Cypriot students at English Universities to pay the same tuition fees...
Read more
World

Global tourism stands to lose up to $3.3 trillion from COVID-19: U.N. study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the United States standing to lose the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey asks EU to correct ‘mistake’ of travel list exclusion

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Union's decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel...
Read more
World

Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, which kept its...
Read more
World

BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated...
Read more
World

Strong bookings boost Ryanair’s hopes of return to normal

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Ryanair reported "very strong" bookings from holidaymakers as it relaunched its network with 1,000 flights on Wednesday, the start of a summer that Group...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros