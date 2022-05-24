Global leader in digital forensics with CIA among clients opens office in Cyprus

Belkasoft – a US-based global leader in digital forensics and incident response software with CIA and FBI among its clients – has now opened an office in Cyprus, specifically in Pervolia, Larnaca.

Belkasoft X Platform helps customers in over 130 countries to solve digital forensic cases, respond to cyber incidents, conduct eDiscovery investigations and protect precious business assets from cyber threats, according to its website.

BELKASOFT LTD was listed on the Registrar of Companies of Cyprus on April 26, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

And it has also applied for the registration of the corporate name “BELKASOFT CYPRUS LTD” with Yuri Gubanov as its executive director.

Gubanov told Philenews he is permanently based in Limassol and that: “Most of our clients are in the European Union. This move helps us serve them better.

“We also expect our new office (in Cyprus) to strengthen our company in the field of Research and Development.”