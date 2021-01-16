News World Global COVID death toll tops 2 million, one death every 8 seconds

Global COVID death toll tops 2 million, one death every 8 seconds

 

The worldwide coronavirus death toll surpassed 2 million, according to a Reuters tally, as nations around the world are trying to procure multiple vaccines and detect new COVID-19 variants.

It took nine months for the world to record the first 1 million deaths from the novel coronavirus but only three months to go from 1 million to 2 million deaths, illustrating an accelerating rate of fatalities.

So far in 2021, deaths have averaged over 11,900 per day or one life lost every eight seconds.

“Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone ,” United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said in a video statement.

By April 1, the global death toll could approach 2.9 million, according to a forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Given how fast the virus is spreading due to more infectious variants, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the worst could be ahead.

The United States has the highest total number of deaths at over 386,000 and accounts for one in every four deaths reported worldwide each day. The next worst-affected countries are Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Combined, the five countries contribute to almost 50% of all COVID-19 deaths in the world but represent only 27% of the global population.

Europe, the worst-affected region in the world, has reported over 615,000 deaths so far and accounts for nearly 31% of all COVID-related deaths globally.

In India, which recently surpassed 151,000 deaths, vaccinations were set to begin today in an effort that authorities hope will see 300 million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article244 new cases, out of 11,163 tests announced on Friday
Next articleYellow warning for thunderstorms, snowfalls on Troodos

Top Stories

Local

Man bites hand of police officer checking SMS movement

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A man bit a police officer's hand as he was randomly checked for using an SMS for movement during the second week of the...
Read more
Local

Covid assessment leads to change in country travel categories as of Jan.18

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Epidemiological Monitoring Unit has reassessed the epidemiological conditions in certain countries as related to the travelling to and from Cyprus. The reassessment was based...
Read more
Local

Dozens fined for covid violations as quarantine enters second week

Constantinos Tsintas -
  79 individuals and six businesses were charged for covid-19 violations over the past 24 hours, as the quarantine entered its 2nd week, with authorities...
Read more
Local

17 year old Covid patient at Famagusta General

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 17 year old teenage girl, the youngest to have been infected in the second wave of the pandemic, is being treated at Famagusta...
Read more
Local

Cannabis nursery at Larnaca apartment

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A cannabis growing apartment was discovered by anti-drug squad members in the Larnaca district following a tip off. During a search of the apartment, owned...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Spain’s COVID-19 incidence climbs above 500 cases per 100,000 people

gavriella -
Increased activity at hospitals and health centres near Madrid was seen on Friday (January 15) as Spain's coronavirus incidence as measured over the past...
Read more
World

Turkish President Erdogan’s high school diploma’s authenticity challenged

Annie Charalambous -
An opposition party has challenged the authenticity of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s high school diploma, according to Turkish Minute which is a website...
Read more
World

U.S. executes man with Covid-19, 12th under Trump administration

Annie Charalambous -
The U.S. government has executed Corey Johnson, a convicted murderer, marking one of the final two federal executions planned under President Donald Trump's administration....
Read more
World

Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

Annie Charalambous -
He came, he sawed, he conquered. One hundred years ago on Sunday, illusionist P.T. Selbit put a woman in a box on the stage...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros