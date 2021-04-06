Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3 million

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe. Soraya Ali reports.

Over 3 million people worldwide have died from coronavirus-related causes, as of Tuesday (April 6).

Global deaths have been rising in places like Brazil and India.

According to the Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million.

But the next 1 million deaths were added in just three months.

Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

Brazil is leading the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported.

India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second nation after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day.

Europe has the highest total number of deaths at nearly 1.1 million, while the United States has the highest number of deaths of any country in the world at 555,000 – or about 19% of the world’s total.

As of Sunday, 4.75% of the global population had received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

The World Health Organization is urging countries to donate more doses to help meet vaccination targets for the most vulnerable people in poorer countries.

(Reuters)