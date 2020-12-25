News World Global Covid-19 cases near 80 million

Global Covid-19 cases near 80 million

A worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS) receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nearly 80 million people have been infected by Covid-19 globally according to a Worldometers tally.

Of those, a total of 56,217,104 have recovered and 1,751,341 have died.

Of the active cases (21,862,692) a percentage of 99.5% have mild symptoms and 106,242 people (0.5%) are in serious or critical condition.

The USA has the most active cases (7,555,137) followed by France (2,276,602) and Brazil (785,739).

The USA also has the highest death toll since the start of the pandemic (337,066) followed by Brazil (190,032) and India (147,128).

For interactive graphs tracking the global spread of the virus visit Worldometers here.

Pictured: A worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS) receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

By Josephine Koumettou
