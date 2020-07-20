GLASSHOUSE LOUNGE RESTAURANT (Adams Beach Hotel)

The impressive glass doors that surround the space, located on the rooftop on the fifth floor of the Adams Beach Hotel offer a spectacular view of the sea, while in the evening the many round, glass roof lights, the background lighting, the mirrors and other elements are inspired by the decor of the 1980s.

Modern cuisine which combines French specialties with Asian touches and a number of meat, fish and seafood dishes.

Address: Ayia Napa, 87 Nissi Avenue, 5340, Famagusta Tel: +357 23840000 Open: Daily evenings. Closed on Monday. Price: €45 – €50