Restaurants Famagusta GLASSHOUSE LOUNGE RESTAURANT (Adams Beach Hotel)
RestaurantsFamagusta

GLASSHOUSE LOUNGE RESTAURANT (Adams Beach Hotel)

13.5/20

The impressive glass doors that surround the space, located on the rooftop on the fifth floor of the Adams Beach Hotel offer a spectacular view of the sea, while in the evening the many round, glass roof lights, the background lighting, the mirrors and other elements are inspired by the decor of the 1980s.
Modern cuisine which combines French specialties with Asian touches and a number of meat, fish and seafood dishes.

Address: Ayia Napa, 87 Nissi Avenue, 5340, Famagusta
Tel: +357 23840000
Open: Daily evenings. Closed on Monday.
Price: €45 – €50

Top Stories

Local

Two seriously injured in Paphos car accident

Maria Bitar -
Two people have been seriously injured in a car accident involving 5 in Paphos. According to Police the collision took place on the northern bypass...
Read more
Local

30 nationwide complaints for violations against measures for corona virus

Maria Bitar -
Thirty nationwide complaints have been logged by the Police in the past 24 hours for violations pertaining to the measures against the spread of...
Read more
Local

First China to Cyprus passenger flight since airports’ reopening on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
The first passenger flight from China to Cyprus since the island reopened its airports following the ban aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19...
Read more
Local

Water Development Department failed to ‘predict’ pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The Tenders Review Authority has indirectly told the Department of Water Development that it should have 'predicted' the corona virus pandemic would have spread...
Read more
Local

Attempted murder behind foreign man’s stabbing in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A 46-year-old foreign man who is a permanent resident of Paphos was still in critical condition on Monday at the coastal town's General Hospital...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Famagusta

SPARTIATIS

mariospavlou -
Fish tavern with simple decor and a view of Konnos beach from the elevated terrace Besides the fish options the menu also features some...
Read more
Famagusta

O DIKOS MAS MEZES (OUR MEZE)

mariospavlou -
A beautiful traditional house with a cool, paved garden, which serves traditional Cypriot meze with the personal touches of the owner and chef Nicos...
Read more
Famagusta

Mousikos

mariospavlou -
Taverna in a listed, stone-built house of the 1930s with a lot of ambience. Large, cool exterior in a lush garden and an impressive...
Read more
Famagusta

Koralli Seafood Restaurant (Asterias Beach Hotel)

mariospavlou -
Modern and tasteful fish restaurant, practically on the beach, with sea views. The main part of the menu is fresh fish and shellfish and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros