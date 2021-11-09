«Girl in a Crisis» by Andrew Fisher on November 14

One woman musical-theatrical performance with a live orchestra, which made its successful debut in November 2018 at the off-West End in London with West End Star Lorna Want where it received rave reviews.

Flick, the heroine of the show, is in a permanent state of crisis. An unmarried, unemployed actress tries to survive as a waitress by going home in the evenings with her cat, Mrs. Fluffington. On the weekends she watches her friends get married one by one. But she will soon be thirty. The orchestra will be accompanied on the piano by the internationally renowned English creator of the show Andrew Fisher. The heroine will lead the audience on a musical journey of doubt, anger, insecurity, stubbornness, faith, self-acceptance and purification. Will he manage to win the inner fight against all the: “When will you get married?”, “Put an order in your life?”, “Will you manage to fulfill your dreams?”.

Starring Solo Performer: Sofia Ioannou

Stage orchestra:

Piano: Andrew Fisher

Trumpet: Giannis Koudounas

Bass: Ireneos Koulouras

Drums: Sotiris Giatrou

Book, Music & Lyrics by Andrew Fisher

Developed & Originally Directed by Simon Greiff

Production & Direction: Sara Patsalidou

Assistant Director: Antigone Tsiakka

Set & Costumes design: Sara Patsalidou & Antigoni Tsiakka

Sound & Lights: Christos Charalambous