News Local Giovani Group's two extra floors in Sun City project to be demolished

Giovani Group’s two extra floors in Sun City project to be demolished

Two extra floors illegally built in the Sun City project in Ayia Napa in which the former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis’ Giovani Group is involved will have to be demolished.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing Interior Minister Nicos Nouris who also said the enforcement notice issuance will be carried out by the Town Planning Department.

“Local authorities have concluded that the development was carried out in violation of environmental impact assessment provisions and town planning regulations,” Philenews also said.

“The enforcement notice will require that, within the time limit set, the additional floors that were built illegally be demolished and the project is restored on the basis of provisions set in the environmental approval and urban planning permit,” it added.

Located in the Ayia Thekla area, the controversial project has also been scrutinised by the European Commission.

Disgraced Giovanis resigned his post earlier this month after he appeared ready in an undercover Al Jazeera video to help a Chinese businessman with a criminal record secure a Cypriot passport.

The five-star resort received permission for seven levels, five stories, a basement and ground floor but construction appears to violate these terms with seven stories currently under construction.

Permission was granted for 203 rooms comprising an area of 15,930m2 but the plot of land in question falls within the tourist zone T2a of the Sotira Municipality.

This zone provides that only hotels of up to three floors or five levels are allowed, and it is still unclear how permission for seven levels in total was granted.

Sun City is also located near two areas of special ecological value, which have been included in the European network of nature conservation areas Natura 2000.

These include the special protection area (SPA) of Agia Thekla – Liopetri and the site of community importance (SCI) Potamos Liopetriou.

The European Commission has launched infringement procedures against Cyprus for failing to comply with the EU Directives for nature protection on several projects including this one.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Next articleUK borrowing exceeds forecasts, debt highest since 1960

Top Stories

Local

Police hand out 21 fines for breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 17 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of...
Read more
World

UK borrowing exceeds forecasts, debt highest since 1960

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's government borrowing exceeded forecasts in September and over the first half of the financial year was more than six times higher than a...
Read more
Local

Giovani Group’s two extra floors in Sun City project to be demolished

Annie Charalambous -
Two extra floors illegally built in the Sun City project in Ayia Napa in which the former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis’ Giovani Group is...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Shaoxing city in China's Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents,...
Read more
Photos

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Los Angeles

Andreas Nicolaides -
A person holds a flag while watching a drive-in viewing of Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police hand out 21 fines for breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 17 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, US sign MoU on Clean Network, 5G security

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in science and technology in the context of developing synergies across the...
Read more
Local

Nicosia hosts Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia on Wednesday is hosting the 8th Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit with the leaders of the three countries set to discuss several issues of mutual...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, possible afternoon showers

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Wednesday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms and hail - mainly inland and in the mountains. Winds will be light in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros