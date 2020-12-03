Giovani group files ministerial appeal over Sun City project

Instead of immediately demolishing the two illegally-erected floors of Sun City Spa Resort & Residences as ordered by the Town Planning Department, the Giovani group of companies has filed a ministerial appeal.

The controversial development is at Ayia Thekla area within the Municipality of Sotira and the latest move is a last-ditch attempt for the order not to be executed, according to Philenews.

The appeal was filed on September 9 and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris submitted – two days later – a request for a detailed report on the case to be submitted before him by the relevant Department. A final decision should be reached within two weeks, insiders said.

The Sun City project, in which the former disgraced Akel deputy Christakis Giovanis’ Group is involved, appears to have illegally built the two extra floors.

At the same time, questions have been raised over whether environmental impact assessments were thorough enough. The project has also been scrutinized by the European Commission.

Giovanis resigned his post earlier this month after he appeared ready in an undercover Al Jazeera video to help a Chinese businessman with a criminal record — who it later emerged was fictitious – secure a Cypriot passport.

The plot of land in question falls within the tourist zone T2a of the Sotira Municipality – where only hotels of up to three floors or five levels are allowed.

It is not immediately clear how permission for seven levels in total was granted.