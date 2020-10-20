News Local Giannakis Gavriel new AKEL MP for Famagusta

Giannakis Gavriel new AKEL MP for Famagusta

Giannakis Gavriel was on Tuesday 20 October declared as the new MP of AKEL for the Famagusta District.

In a statement the new AKEL MP said that it is a great honor for him to represent his party in Parliament. He called on the government to deal with the problems of the free Famagusta region and to declare it an affected area so that the people will be supported. He also referred to the problems that the Famagusta General Hospital is facing due to the fact that it is operating as a reference hospital for COVID-19.

Gavriel was took the seat of AKEL party in the district of Famagusta after the resignation of Christos Tziovannis  and after Toumazos Tsielepis who was the runner up declined the position.

Read More: Tziovannis resigns from Parliament and AKEL

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleOld man deprived of wheelchair because he owed rent
Next articleRoads in Larnaca, Nicosia to close due to Egyptian President’s visit

Top Stories

Local

Stench in Kokkinotrimithia and Mammari due to farms and burned garbage

gavriella -
Citizens of Kokkinotrimithia and Mammari contacted philenews and complained that at the Kafkalla location some people threw a huge quantity of garbage and set...
Read more
Local

Police chasing suspects in Paphos

gavriella -
Members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit who were watching some suspects for drug trafficking, according to first information, chased a suspicious vehicle which tried to...
Read more
Local

71-year-old dead in accident

gavriella -
During an accident that took place this morning in the district of Nicosia, 71-year-old Andreas Alexandrou from Kato Moni of Nicosia District lost his...
Read more
Local

Rain and hail in Lympia and Xylotympou (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Rain and hail were seen in various areas of Cyprus. Social media users published photos from Lympia and Xylotympou. (philenews)
Read more
Local

Afternoon lessons in Limassol postponed

gavriella -
The Limassol Municipality announced that the scheduled for 19 October beginning of the Limassol Municipality Open School lessons will be postponed until further notice....
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Stench in Kokkinotrimithia and Mammari due to farms and burned garbage

gavriella -
Citizens of Kokkinotrimithia and Mammari contacted philenews and complained that at the Kafkalla location some people threw a huge quantity of garbage and set...
Read more
Local

Police chasing suspects in Paphos

gavriella -
Members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit who were watching some suspects for drug trafficking, according to first information, chased a suspicious vehicle which tried to...
Read more
Local

71-year-old dead in accident

gavriella -
During an accident that took place this morning in the district of Nicosia, 71-year-old Andreas Alexandrou from Kato Moni of Nicosia District lost his...
Read more
Local

Rain and hail in Lympia and Xylotympou (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Rain and hail were seen in various areas of Cyprus. Social media users published photos from Lympia and Xylotympou. (philenews)
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros