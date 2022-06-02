Giannaki seems to have forged recommendation letter as well

Former Commissioner of Volunteerism Giannis Giannaki is also accused of a third case of forgery and has been asked to appear in Court on 9 June to reply to charges.

According to Phileleftheros information, in addition to the charges about forgery of a degree from an American University and of a High school diploma, he is also charged of forgery of a letter of recommendation. He had provided a recommendation letter that seemed to have come from Paraskevaides Company, where he used to work before undertaking the Youth Board of Cyprus. However, it seems that the letter had been prepared by Giannaki himself and not by anyone from the Paraskevaides group.

It is noted that the former Commissioner submitted his resignation on 26 May 2021, after a report by the Auditor General to the Police was released to the press and after the beginning of a police investigation into possible forgery of his degrees.