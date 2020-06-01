News Local GHS Phase Two gets underway with 85% of island's doctors on board

GHS Phase Two gets underway with 85% of island’s doctors on board

GHS: 9 private hospitals in negotiations with HIO

Phase Two of GHS (Gesy) that incorporates inpatient services to the reform has begun as of today, June 1, with 85% of Cyprus’ doctors on board the scheme as well as 75% of hospital beds and nearly 100% of clinical labs and pharmacies, Phileleftheros reports.

Gesy issued an announcement on Sunday evening ahead of today’s launch saying that “despite the adverse circumstances brought about by the pandemic, we are expanding the services to beneficiaries…with more than 40 private hospitals joining the system. With the incorporation of inpatient healthcare by public and private hospitals, we will cover the most important and urgent needs of beneficiaries while limiting one of the primary sources of social inequality.”

Gesy went on to ask for citizens’ understanding, especially in the initial stages of implementation of Phase Two, “because like in Phase One, it makes sense that problems will arise in the initial stages of the reform, especially at a time when the pandemic posed a particular challenge to efforts for the smooth incorporation of inpatient care and exacerbated issues stemming from the piling up of needs either from traditional waiting lists or postponed surgeries.”

The organisation assured, however, that it will be on high alert to resolve any problems that arise the soonest possible.

It also reminded that the joining of all other services other than inpatient care that were initially intended to be part of Phase Two are pushed back to a later stage.

“Efforts are ongoing for the incorporation of the services of clinical dietitians, clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, midwives, home care, palliative care, preventive dentistry and medical rehabilitation, in order to complete the original planning to fully implement GHS,” the announcement noted.

It was also clarified that until GHS is fully implemented, beneficiaries will continue receiving A&E services from Okypy’s public hospitals.

Speaking to Phileleftheros on the start of Phase Two, Chairman of Health Insurance Organisation (Oay) Thomas Antoniou urged beneficiaries to not rush to schedule surgeries from the very start. “This will help us handle the truly urgent cases and to better organise the hospitals themselves. Let’s not forget that in the two previous months, private and public hospitals had suspended their surgeries due to the pandemic, and we also have the scheduled surgeries and any emergencies that will come up,” Antoniou explained.

“We also need to bear in mind that hospitals are still operating below capacity because a percentage of beds need to remain vacant in case there is a resurgence of Coronavirus cases. Therefore, we all need to be prepared for the problems that will arise and give the system time to stabilise,” he added.

Surgeries and overnight stays

As of today, Phileleftheros explains, GHS beneficiaries have access to inpatient care that includes surgeries as well as hospitalisation at any of the System’s hospitals.

Inpatient healthcare services include:

  • Surgery wards (of all medical specialisations)
  • Pathology
  • Radiodiagnosis
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Diagnostic labs
  • Intensive Care Unit

Beneficiaries also have access to inpatient services that do not require an overnight stay at the hospital (a relevant list of the services will be published on Gesy’s website).

Beneficiaries can obtain access to inpatient services from a hospital of their choice through a referral by another healthcare service provider like:

  • a specialist doctor
  • another hospital: in the case where it is deemed necessary to transfer a beneficiary from a hospital where he is receiving inpatient services to another hospital for various reasons, like the absence of specialisation/equipment, then the hospital issues together with the beneficiary’s discharge document a referral to another hospital that will admit the patient.
By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleSolar heater subsidy scheme launched
Next articlePolice book three restaurants for breaking distancing rule

Top Stories

Local

President hails today’s start of stage two of GHS as ‘historic’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday hailed today's start of phase two of the general health scheme (GHS) which covers inpatient care as historic. In a...
Read more
Local

Families on foster parenting: “Our entire worldview has changed”

Josephine Koumettou -
"When they brought the children they were very small. One was 5 1/2 months old and the other younger than 1 1/2 year; still...
Read more
Local

Government to ask House for additional €220 m

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government will in the next few days take a supplementary budgetary bill of €220m to the House of Representatives for approval, Finance Minister...
Read more
World

Emirates could take four years to resume flying to entire network

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Emirates' outgoing President Tim Clark on Monday said it could take the state carrier up to four years to resume flying to its entire...
Read more
Local

Borrell: No discussion with Turkey unless it stops illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
There can be no discussion between the EU and Turkey if Ankara continues the drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President hails today’s start of stage two of GHS as ‘historic’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday hailed today's start of phase two of the general health scheme (GHS) which covers inpatient care as historic. In a...
Read more
Local

Families on foster parenting: “Our entire worldview has changed”

Josephine Koumettou -
"When they brought the children they were very small. One was 5 1/2 months old and the other younger than 1 1/2 year; still...
Read more
Local

Government to ask House for additional €220 m

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government will in the next few days take a supplementary budgetary bill of €220m to the House of Representatives for approval, Finance Minister...
Read more
Local

Borrell: No discussion with Turkey unless it stops illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
There can be no discussion between the EU and Turkey if Ankara continues the drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros