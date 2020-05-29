News Local GHS gains traction as 40 hospitals join ahead of Monday Phase Two...

GHS gains traction as 40 hospitals join ahead of Monday Phase Two launch

GHS is boosted with 40 private hospitals who have agreed to join the state healthcare system ahead of Monday’s implementation of Phase Two, Phileleftheros reports.

Two of the capital’s largest private hospitals, Aretaeio and Apollonion, are the latest to join the list, while more hospitals are expected to make announcements soon.

An impending decision is also expected by Hippocrateon with observers anticipating a positive outcome. Aretaeio and Appolonion’s decision to join is viewed as likely to prompt other Nicosia hospitals to follow suit due to the competition brought about by more hospitals joining GHS.

The general outlook for GHS ahead of Phase Two starting Monday is seen as very positive as so far a total of 40 of the 45 private hospitals who had declared their interest to HIO to negotiate last February have said ‘yes’. This figure is expected to edge up in the coming days as more than five additional hospitals are in the final stages of negotiations.

Following yesterday’s developments, GHS appears to have secured the overwhelming majority of the island’s hospital beds, amounting to 1,500 beds from public hospitals in addition to 1,000 secured through the private hospitals that have joined so far.

Separately, unrest has been brewing among state doctors whose unions have been warning of measures should their demands not be met, although insider information obtained by Phileleftheros speaks of a government decision to intervene in order to satisfy their requests to a large extent. Yesterday, the State Health Services Organisation was reportedly expecting relevant approvals by the Finance Ministry and a meeting with the three state doctors unions is likely to take place today.

On the drugs and vaccines front, the Cyprus Association of Research and Development Pharmaceutical Companies (Kefea) has said in a press release on Friday that despite Phase Two being three days away, there are still many important issues pending.

According to Kefea, pending issues include the agreement on the introduction of drugs to the compensation scheme, the creation of treatment protocols in line with the latest international guidelines and the formation of a catalogue of pharmaceutical products that can be used in hospital care.

On vaccines, Kefea said that procedures followed by the Ministry will unquestionably lead to the non-availability of many important vaccines on the market.

“The adverse handling of vaccines, compared to that of other medicinal products, will inevitably lead to the availability of only one single vaccine for each disease. This practice, which has been implemented to date by the public sector, will lead to dependence on a single vaccine with potentially devastating effects on vaccination coverage and population protection, especially of children, from diseases that can be prevented by vaccination,” the association said, recommending that the vaccination scheme for adults and children is upgraded in line with scientific community recommendations.

Kefea called the competent authorities to a dialogue “even at the last minute” to resolve all pending issues in time “to ensure the successful completion of the implementation of GHS.”

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleLimassol: Fisheries Department remove 17 fish traps
Next articleBirdlife Cyprus: Growing development threat for Akrotiri wetlands

Top Stories

Business

Cyprus-Greece electricity interconnection through Crete ready by December 2023

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  EuroAsia Interconnector, the official Project Developer of the European Project of Common Interest (PCI 3.10 Israel Cyprus Greece-Crete) warmly thanks the governments of Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Famagusta area traffic police confiscate 24 motorbikes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have announced that traffic police in the Famagusta area have in the past two weeks carried out coordinated campaigns during which 24 motorbikes...
Read more
Local

Police cybercrime arm warn of spike in Man in the Middle scams

Josephine Koumettou -
The police's cybercrime office said on Friday that there is an increase in reported Man in the Middle scams, a type of email fraud,...
Read more
World

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump’s Minneapolis tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", after he tweeted that...
Read more
Local

Health protocols in place as agrotourism readies to welcome guests

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Agrotourism units are implementing the government's health protocols and will be offering  incentives to generate business among local residents, Evi Panayiotou, an official at...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Famagusta area traffic police confiscate 24 motorbikes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have announced that traffic police in the Famagusta area have in the past two weeks carried out coordinated campaigns during which 24 motorbikes...
Read more
Local

Police cybercrime arm warn of spike in Man in the Middle scams

Josephine Koumettou -
The police's cybercrime office said on Friday that there is an increase in reported Man in the Middle scams, a type of email fraud,...
Read more
Local

Health protocols in place as agrotourism readies to welcome guests

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Agrotourism units are implementing the government's health protocols and will be offering  incentives to generate business among local residents, Evi Panayiotou, an official at...
Read more
Local

Birdlife Cyprus: Growing development threat for Akrotiri wetlands

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  BirdLife Cyprus have sounded the alarm over the addition of yet another project to the list of developments that threaten the Akrotiri wetlands with...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros