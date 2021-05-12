Gesy portal also affected by frequent crashes of overcrowded Covid vaccinations’ one

Recent inconvenience reported by doctors and other users of the island’s general health system (Gesy) portal was because of technical problems of the overcrowded Covid vaccinations appointment portal.

Because the vaccinations portal which was initially designed to serve 50,000 people per day but overcrowding caused it to frequently crash runs on the same one as Gesy.

Changes have been made to the vaccinations portal to allow the booking of 10,000 slots per half hour, Deputy Minister for Innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos has already said.

But not soon enough, according to Gesy’s Personal/Family Doctors Association Andreas Polyneikis.

“We cannot work, the software does not allow us to either prescribe medicines for patients, or to issue referrals, at time urgent ones,” he told Philenews.

“Regular crashes on a daily basis over recent past days has really affected our work,” he added.